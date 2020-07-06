Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE all share reaches best level since February Rand range bound at about R17/$ as financial market sentiment 'weighs global recovery' BL PREMIUM

The JSE reached its best level in four months on Monday, lifted by miners, as growing optimism about the prospects of a global recovery outweighed concerns of a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Despite fears about the resurgence of coronavirus infections, global equities have been supported by encouraging economic data from the world’s biggest economies, raising hopes that they may recover sooner than expected.