WATCH: Stock pick — SA bonds

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

01 July 2020 - 10:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose SA bonds as his stock pick of the day.

“We want to keep our powder dry, we think there will be a better opportunity, particularly because we already started the downturn cautiously. I don’t think we’re about to change tack now because the risk to get it wrong is is much higher at current level.”

Or listen to the full audio:

