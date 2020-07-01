Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — SA bonds
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
01 July 2020 - 10:11
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose SA bonds as his stock pick of the day.
“We want to keep our powder dry, we think there will be a better opportunity, particularly because we already started the downturn cautiously. I don’t think we’re about to change tack now because the risk to get it wrong is is much higher at current level.”
Or listen to the full audio: