WATCH: Stock picks — Prosus and Salesforce

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Prosus as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Salesforce.

Mokorosi said: “We see the digital story continue to make good grounds so we still like Prosus. Even though [US President Donald] Trump is rattling the cage against the Chinese, we think that Prosus will continue to grow, driven by its biggest investment being Tencent.”

Shapiro said: “I still continue to look at the digital economy, I’m pleased that the shares are holding up and doing well. The ones that I have liked is Salesforce, and those companies provide software for the cloud economy and to use their data in a number of ways.”