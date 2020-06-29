Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — Prosus and Salesforce

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talk to Business Day TV

29 June 2020 - 08:18 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Dejan Bozic
Picture: 123RF/Dejan Bozic

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Prosus as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Salesforce.

Mokorosi said: “We see the digital story continue to make good grounds so we still like Prosus. Even though [US President Donald] Trump is rattling the cage against the Chinese, we think that Prosus will continue to grow, driven by its biggest investment being Tencent.”

Shapiro said: “I still continue to look at the digital economy, I’m pleased that the shares are holding up and doing well. The ones that I have liked is Salesforce, and those companies provide software for the cloud economy and to use their data in a number of ways.”

JAMIE CARR: Prosus soars as the world stumbles

Surprisingly, there was no place for Naspers on the FT’s list of top performers in the pandemic
Opinion
4 days ago

Lockdown forces a fundamental shift to online

SA’s upward trend in e-commerce is said to be unstoppable now, with growth in online sales expected to jump substantially this year
News & Fox
4 days ago

Domestic flexible funds: Free-for-all investment, almost

Flexible funds can go up to 100% in equities; but don’t be surprised if the manager decides that equities are overpriced and reduces this to less ...
Companies
4 days ago

ROB SHUTER: New way of working is nothing without a common goal

A shared belief in the business, along with the tools needed to work remotely, will drive success
Opinion
1 week ago

Facebook staff aren’t taking Zuckerberg’s Trump stance lying down

The CEO’s posts in defence of his inaction are not appeasing angry employees
Business
3 weeks ago

Covid puts foot on the tech revolution

A return to normal is highly unlikely after the pandemic has had its way with the world
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand extends losses as Fitch throws ...
Markets
2.
JSE opens to weaker Asian markets on Monday
Markets
3.
Market data — June 28 2020
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — Microsoft
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Long4Life
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.