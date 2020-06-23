Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at best level since February amid positive global data Whether rand returns to its former glory will depend on SA’s economic outlook and global risk sentiment, says analyst BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed at its highest level since February on Tuesday, with miners performing best, as global markets were lifted by hopes of an economic recovery following the release of some promising data.

“Risk appetite is in the driver’s seat after global purchasing managers index (PMI) data showed the economic comeback is well under way and mostly topping expectations,” said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya.