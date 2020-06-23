Markets JSE firms after US clarifies comment on China trade deal US President Donald Trump was forced to make clear that the trade deal between the US and China was ‘fully intact’ BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday, along with its global peers on prospects of global recovery hopes and promising US-China trade relations.

US President Donald Trump was forced to make clear that the trade deal between the US and China was “fully intact” after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro’s comments were interpreted as a decision to end the agreement, sending stocks tumbling.