Market data — June 22 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Cricket SA tells MPs of measures to regenerate finances and to wrap up disciplinary procedures
Commuters and workers across Gauteng left stranded as taxi operators reject Covid-19 relief fund's stringent conditions
Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget will top the agenda in parliament this week
SA's largest property company says the recovery from Covid-19 will be long and painful
Infrastructure programme worth as much as R1.5-trillion over the next decade is to be unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday
Members of the ailing Gold Circle split over whether to dip into its reserves
The US issued more than 900,000 visas in 2019 in the categories Trump plans to freeze
The government makes blanket rules without understanding the unique nature of each business
It will take exceptional school leadership for fundamental change to happen in addressing systemic racism in schools
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.