Rand firms ahead of Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget
Globally, focus remains on the rising number of Covid-19 cases as well as escalating geopolitcal tensions
19 June 2020 - 12:12
The rand was firmer on Friday as, locally, investors fixed their eyes on finance minister Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget that is expected next week.
The market is waiting for Mboweni to deliver a special adjustment budget penciled in for June 24 outlining further measures in the government’s response to Covid-19, as well as changes made to the current budget.
