Rand weaker amid fears over a second wave of infections
The rand will likely remain volatile and highly sensitive to external forces such as rising coronavirus cases in some countries
18 June 2020 - 12:41
The rand was weaker on Thursday as hopes of recovering economies were offset by fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.
The rand has been trading around the R17/$ level for a week, as volatility caused by fears over a second wave of infections weighed on investor sentiment.
