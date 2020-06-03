Markets Rand breaks through R17/$ for the first time since the lockdown The local currency firmed to a best level of R16.96/$ in intra-day trade, its strongest since March 18 BL PREMIUM

The rand reached its best level in more than two months on Wednesday, breaking through R17/$, as the reopening of economies globally sparked a rally in the markets.

The local currency firmed to a best level of R16.96/$ in intra-day trade, its strongest since March 18, roughly a week before the coronavirus lockdown began and the Moody’s Investors Service downgrade of the country’s debt to junk.