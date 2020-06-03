JSE set for third day of gains on reopening hopes
Investors are monitoring the protests in the US but seem to be putting the politics aside
03 June 2020 - 11:52
The JSE was on track for its third day of gains on Wednesday morning, tracking global equities as optimism about reopening economies and hope for further stimulus lifted sentiment.
“Markets are putting the politics to one side and pinning hopes on a quick economic rebound once lockdown and travel restrictions are lifted,” London Capital Group head of research Jasper Lawler said. Investors have been monitoring the ongoing protests in the US.
