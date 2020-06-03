Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE reaches best level in three months on global market rally The rand firmed to its best level since March 18 during intra-day trade BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed at its best level since late February on Wednesday as the resumption of economic activity in SA and parts of Europe and the US lifted market sentiment.

The JSE all share rose 2.19% to 53,645.28 points and the top 40 2.03%. Banks leapt 10.42% and financials 7.78%, while gold miners dropped 7.36%.