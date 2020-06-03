MARKET WRAP: JSE reaches best level in three months on global market rally
The rand firmed to its best level since March 18 during intra-day trade
03 June 2020 - 18:16
The JSE closed at its best level since late February on Wednesday as the resumption of economic activity in SA and parts of Europe and the US lifted market sentiment.
The JSE all share rose 2.19% to 53,645.28 points and the top 40 2.03%. Banks leapt 10.42% and financials 7.78%, while gold miners dropped 7.36%.
