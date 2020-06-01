Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as US-China trade deal optimism boosts global equities BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed higher on Monday, tracking global markets as optimism about the reopening of economies and the US's commitment to the US-China trade deal lifted sentiment.

“While US President Trump levelled plenty of criticism on China and went as far as to strip Hong Kong of its ‘Special Status’, he didn’t formally escalate tensions with China. There is relief across markets,” said London Capital Group head of research Jasper Lawler. Trump had previously warned that the US could impose sanctions on China as the latter looks to implement a new security law in Hong Kong.