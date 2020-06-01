MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as US-China trade deal optimism boosts global equities
01 June 2020 - 18:28
The JSE closed higher on Monday, tracking global markets as optimism about the reopening of economies and the US's commitment to the US-China trade deal lifted sentiment.
“While US President Trump levelled plenty of criticism on China and went as far as to strip Hong Kong of its ‘Special Status’, he didn’t formally escalate tensions with China. There is relief across markets,” said London Capital Group head of research Jasper Lawler. Trump had previously warned that the US could impose sanctions on China as the latter looks to implement a new security law in Hong Kong.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now