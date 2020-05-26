JSE could benefit on Tuesday from vaccine optimism
26 May 2020 - 07:16
The JSE could benefit on Tuesday from continued optimism Covid-19 has peaked, with Asian markets firmly up on news of another possible vaccine.
US biotech firm Novavax has said it is starting human trials for its vaccine, while Japan has moved to lift lockdown restrictions, while also providing hefty stimulus.
