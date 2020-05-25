Companies / Energy Central Energy Fund in talks to buy Sasol’s petrol stations The petrochemical company is trying to slash $2bn off its costs and raise at least another $2bn from asset disposals BL PREMIUM

The Central Energy Fund (CEF), the state-owned company whose main asset is oil and gas firm PetroSA, is in talks with Sasol to buy petrol stations as the embattled chemicals and synthetic fuels group scrambles to raise cash to pay down debt.

"There are assets that are being sold currently for what used to be the national entity that is Sasol," the fund’s chair, Monde Mnyande, told a recent parliamentary meeting. "We are looking at those and discussing very strongly with Sasol and seeing what assets we can acquire so that we can build up our entities of PetroSA and the CEF."