MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as banks and financials lose on slightly weaker rand
China’s plan to impose a new security law on Hong Kong has created concern amid fears that it will further escalate tension between it and the US
25 May 2020 - 19:20
The JSE closed lower on Monday as a weaker rand weighed on banks and financial services.
The local bourse went against its global peers on the day as banks had their worst day in a week while the rand weakened for a second day.
