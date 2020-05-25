Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as banks and financials lose on slightly weaker rand China’s plan to impose a new security law on Hong Kong has created concern amid fears that it will further escalate tension between it and the US BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed lower on Monday as a weaker rand weighed on banks and financial services.

The local bourse went against its global peers on the day as banks had their worst day in a week while the rand weakened for a second day.