Markets JSE slips as US-China tension persists The local market is also digesting the further easing of lockdown restrictions from June 1

The JSE was lower on Monday morning as investors monitored growing tension between the US and China.

There has been concern among investors that China’s plan to impose a new security law on Hong Kong will further escalate tension between the US and China. White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien warned on Sunday that the US could impose sanctions should China implement the law.