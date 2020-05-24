Market data — May 24 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Animal-borne viruses that jump to humans are responsible for the most decimating pandemics in history
The migration to digital broadcasting has been 15 years in the making, but Icasa freeing up some radio frequencies will help
DA argues the Disaster Management Act is invalid and questions the stringent measures the government has put in place
SA’s second-largest property company will drop out of the premier league of JSE stocks
PPI is expected to have decreased to 3.5% year on year in March from 4.5% in February
Agri Western Cape says consumers are paying for Eskom’s broken business model after Nersa paves the way for a tariff hike
Flights into and out of the 520 US airports with air-traffic towers fell 54.5% in April, but Anchorage has become the ideal spot to for cargo and to refuel
Spain's summer heat, empty stadiums and health rules make for a daunting resumption of football
In pictures: Thousands queue for food parcels as SA remains locked down; Covid-19 takes hold in South America and; thousands flee as Michigan is flooded
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.