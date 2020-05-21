Rand at two-month high as two MPC members vote for a smaller rate cut
The 50 basis point cut was in line with the median forecast among 20 economists polled by Bloomberg
21 May 2020 - 15:40
UPDATED 21 May 2020 - 16:41
The rand firmed to its best level in over two months after the SA Reserve Bank said two members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) opted for a smaller cut than was delivered — a signal that the easing cycle might be coming to an end.
SA’s currency has now regained its losses since late March and was 1.85% stronger at R17.5734/$, by 4pm on Thursday. It was 1.84% firmer at R19.2951/€ and had gained 1.87% to R21.4936/£. Immediately before the announcement, the rand had been 0.5% firmer to the dollar.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now