Markets JSE firmer despite US-China feud and effects of Covid-19 The JSE dropped as much as 2% in Thursday's, but could be on track to recover some of those losses

The JSE was firmer on Friday midday, with its global counterparts mixed as investors digested a week that has seen sentiment hit by worries about a slow economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and US-China relations.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signalled a further deterioration in his relationship with China over the coronavirus, saying he had no interest in speaking to President Xi Jinping right now and suggesting he could even cut ties with Beijing.