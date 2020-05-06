Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps three-day losing streak as global risk appetite grows Global market sentiment has been helped by the easing of lockdown restrictions and the reopening of businesses in some countries BL PREMIUM

The JSE recorded its first day of gains in four on Wednesday, while global markets remained mixed as investors digested the latest employment data from the US.

The ADP jobs report released on Wednesday showed that 20.2-million jobs were lost in the private sector in April, almost in line with market expectations of 20-million, as investors factored in the effect of Covid-19 on the world’s largest economy.