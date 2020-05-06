JSE firms while focus shifts to US employment data
Risk appetite has been curbed by the simmering tension between the US and China this week
06 May 2020 - 12:21
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday amid mixed global equities as focus shifts to US employment data.
Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said sentiment remains fragile as the ADP jobs report on Wednesday — which measures the change in private-sector employment in the US — is likely to show that more than 20-million private jobs were lost in April, as investors worry about the effects of Covid-19 on the global economy.
