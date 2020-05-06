Markets Rand weakens as investors remain nervous about US-China tension Donald Trump has threatened new tariffs as a retaliatory measure for China’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Wednesday, with global sentiment determining the direction of the local currency, as investors waited for further news regarding the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local currency broke its two-day winning streak, after it gained in the past days as an increasing number of countries opened their economies from extreme shutdowns by the Covid-19 pandemic.