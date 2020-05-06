Rand weakens as investors remain nervous about US-China tension
Donald Trump has threatened new tariffs as a retaliatory measure for China’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis
06 May 2020 - 12:32
The rand was weaker on Wednesday, with global sentiment determining the direction of the local currency, as investors waited for further news regarding the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The local currency broke its two-day winning streak, after it gained in the past days as an increasing number of countries opened their economies from extreme shutdowns by the Covid-19 pandemic.
