WATCH: Stock pick — cash and Metrofile

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose cash as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Metrofile.

Duys said: “I’m still in favour of cash at this stage, this is for the investors that don’t have significant cash portion in their portfolios.”

Verster said: “I’m also bearish but I do think there are individual select opportunities available so I’ll go for a small cap in SA called Metrofile.”