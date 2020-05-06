Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock pick — cash and Metrofile

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

06 May 2020 - 11:05 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Big data statistics Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose cash as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Metrofile.

Duys said: “I’m still in favour of cash at this stage, this is for the investors that don’t have significant cash portion in their portfolios.”

Verster said: “I’m also bearish but I do think there are individual select opportunities available so I’ll go for a small cap in SA called Metrofile.”

