Markets

Firmer global markets may lift the JSE on Thursday

30 April 2020 - 07:31 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE may benefit from optimism on global markets on Thursday, amid promises of continued stimulus from the US Federal Reserve and hopes regarding a viable Covid-19 treatment.

The rand rallied more than 2% overnight, with the Fed saying extraordinary policy measures will remain until the US economy is in recovery mode. Sentiment has been boosted further by reports that Gilead Science’s remdesivir may be approved for emergency use after trials showed patients responded when treated early.

Optimism globally was overshadowing SA’s forthcoming fall from the World Government Bond Index on Friday, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.

Late on Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings downgraded SA deeper into junk status, citing the government’s debt burden and the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In morning trade on Thursday, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.3% and Japan’s Nikkei almost 3%.

Gold was flat at $1,711.59/oz, while platinum was up 0.43% to $7796.80. Brent crude had gained 8.63% to $24.63 a barrel, on track for a third day of recovery.

The rand was 0.16% higher at R18.16/$, putting it on track for its fifth consecutive day of gains, with the currency reaching a two-week high on Wednesday.

Focus on Thursday is on the European Central Bank policy announcement, while eurozone GDP data for the first quarter is also due, as well as US jobs data.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

