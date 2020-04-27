Market data - April 27 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
It will be difficult for the government to reverse the increases to social grants made over the next six months
The death toll reaches 90, as confirmed cases rise by 247 to 4,793
DA leader John Steenhuisen says it was 'right speech at the right time' and welcomes phased lifting of the lockdown
Founder Magda Wierzycka will focus on UK operations and David Hufton will concentrate on SA
Government's response package to the pandemic will weigh on the budget and is unlikely to fully compensate for shrinking growth
Wineries around the world are feeling the pinch as cellar-door sales fall amid Covid-19 lockdowns, but on the upside, their product will not spoil
British government to outline plans for an easing of curbs in coming days
SA team’s chief medical officer says any resumption of the sport will require a new mindset
Enrich your mind and feed your creativity from the comfort of your home
