MARKET WRAP: Local markets mixed as Covid-19 fears remain
The rand had its third consecutive day of gains on the day, in line with its emerging-market peers
08 April 2020 - 18:27
The rand had its third day of gains on Wednesday, while the JSE snapped a two-day winning streak, as investors ponder the prospects of a slowdown in the spread of Covid-19.
Hope that the spread of the coronavirus may be slowing in some of the most affected parts of the world began to wane on Wednesday, with the death toll having now risen to more than 85,000, while confirmed cases were at 1.46-million, with more than 316,000 of those recovered, by Wednesday evening.
