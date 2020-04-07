Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer on improved global risk sentiment The local bourse recorded gains for a second trading session, as investors grow more optimistic that the spread of Covid-19 may have peaked BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer for a second trading session on Tuesday, taking its cue from positive global markets as optimism around a fall in Covid-19 infection and death rates in a number of countries pushed stocks higher. Some investors are optimistic about the coronavirus having peaked.

Global markets rallied on the day as early signs began to show that countries worst hit by the virus are seeing significant improvements. The number of deaths related to the coronavirus fell for a fourth successive day in Spain, with Italy reporting the lowest number of new infections in nearly three weeks.