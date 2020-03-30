Oil slides as traders fret about how pandemic will affect demand

Melbourne/Tokyo — Crude oil benchmarks fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating.

Brent futures were down 6.7%, or $1.68, to $23.25 a barrel as of 4.49am, after earlier dropping to $23.03, the lowest since November 2002.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell as far as $19.92, near an 18-year low hit earlier in March, and was last trading down 5.4%, or $1.17, at $20.34 a barrel.

The oil markets have been slammed by demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war that is flooding markets with extra supply.

Saudi Arabia said on Friday it was not in talks with Russia to balance oil markets despite rising pressure from Washington to stop a price rout amid the coronavirus pandemic. A senior Russian official had said before that on Friday that a larger number of oil producers could co-operate with Opec and Russia to support prices.