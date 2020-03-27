Markets Rand weaker ahead of possible junk status rating The rand was under pressure on Friday ahead of the ratings agency Moody’s country review BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Friday ahead of the much anticipated Moody’s Investors Service credit rating review scheduled for later in the day as SA enters its 21-day national lockdown and reports its first Covid-19 deaths.

The rand has been under immense pressure this month, breaching the R17/$ and reaching a record low of R17.89/$ on Monday.