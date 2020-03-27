Rand weaker ahead of possible junk status rating
The rand was under pressure on Friday ahead of the ratings agency Moody’s country review
27 March 2020 - 12:12
UPDATED 27 March 2020 - 13:31
The rand was weaker on Friday ahead of the much anticipated Moody’s Investors Service credit rating review scheduled for later in the day as SA enters its 21-day national lockdown and reports its first Covid-19 deaths.
The rand has been under immense pressure this month, breaching the R17/$ and reaching a record low of R17.89/$ on Monday.
