JSE’s recovery could continue on Wednesday after US markets surge

The JSE’s recovery may continue on Wednesday morning, after US markets had their best day since 1933 on Tuesday on news that US legislators were close to finalising a colossal stimulus bill aimed at counteracting the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow jumped 11% on Tuesday as Wall Street cheered the prospect of an aid package targeting economic sectors hit hard by the pandemic. This follows unprecedented liquidity injections from the US Federal Reserve.

The JSE gained more than 7% on Tuesday as well, its best day since 1997, and there are hopes that the worst has passed for the local bourse, which has still lost more than a quarter of its value so far in 2020.