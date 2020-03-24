Market data — March 24 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
US Food and Drug Administration should be applauded for tough new tobacco laws, writes Cass R Sunstein
SA’s medicines regulator says there is no evidence that antimalaria drug combats the coronavirus
‘The threat of this virus is akin to a wartime situation, and this requires of each of us to make sacrifices in our daily lives,’ says DA leader John Steenhuisen
Money may be needed to support small, vulnerable firms at risk in the next months
The Treasury will explore an amended appropriations bill, and all regulators, including Sars, will operate during the lockdown
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza says the agriculture and food supply sector will remain operational during the lockdown
Namibia imposes a partial lockdown and Botswana orders 14-day quarantines for all arrivals to the country.
Games to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021, says Japanese prime minister
Seriously exploring product of the vine is probably the best mental exercise in self-isolation
