RELIEF RALLY
JSE surge a shot in the arm for SA markets
24 March 2020 - 23:49
SA’s battered markets got a boost on Tuesday, with the JSE posting its biggest gain since 1997, as global markets staged a relief rally in the hope that US politicians will finally agree on a stimulus package.
While SA was bracing itself for a three-week lockdown — which will practically put on hold an economy that was already on its knees before the coronavirus outbreak — upbeat sentiment was driven by distant events.
