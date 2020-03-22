US should join Opec market management amid grim prospects for oil demand

New York — The forecasts for oil demand are grim. Analysts from Goldman Sachs to Macquarie and commodities trader Trafigura estimate the peak hit to global demand will be anywhere from 8-million barrels a day to 11.4-million.

Consultancy IHS Markit says global oil markets face the possibility of the biggest crude surplus yet recorded. That is too big for any single producer, or small group of producers, to deal with alone. And it has become painfully clear that they have no appetite to do so anyway.

In the space of two weeks Saudi Arabia has gone from being threatened with legal action in the US for holding oil off the market to facing calls for legal action against it for flooding the market with it.

It is not lost on the kingdom’s leaders that the people who accused them of artificially inflating the price of oil by not pumping at capacity are the same ones who are now accusing the country of dumping crude since it opened the taps.

Don’t be surprised that it has no desire to ride to anyone’s rescue. No doubt it would only be pilloried again for pushing prices up as soon as motorists complain about the cost of filling their tanks.

We have all become too used to Saudi Arabia and the others in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) balancing supply and demand while the rest of the world pours cash into pumping as much as it can — even while destroying shareholder value on the way. Three years ago I suggested that US legislators should applaud Opec’s market management — now I’m going to argue that they need to go further and join them in it.

The virus-related demand destruction will pass at some point, and the time will come when the world will need everyone to be pumping again. It makes no sense to allow the shale industry to be hollowed out, and why should the US or other large producers expect someone else to sacrifice production when they are not willing to give up any of their own?

Soaking up crude by putting it back underground might bring temporary relief — if the US department of energy can find enough high-sulphur crude pumped by small American producers — but it will not be long until the strategic petroleum reserve is full.

Dealing with the oil crisis — just like dealing with the wider health and economic crisis — needs a joined-up international response and leaders worthy of that name to lead it.