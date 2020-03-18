Markets

No end in sight for meltdown as oil plunges 24% in a day

‘What we are seeing here is essentially the atomic bomb equivalent in the oil markets’

18 March 2020 - 23:05
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

New York — Oil is ensnared in such as crisis that Wednesday’s 24% plunge in New York wasn’t even its worst day in March.

Futures are now at the lowest level in almost two decades after Saudi Arabia signalled it’s doubling down on a price war with Russia just as demand evaporates. Prices dropped below $25 a barrel for the first time since 2003 in London and tumbled 24% in New York as the kingdom vowed to keep producing at a record high “over the coming months”.

For the past 10 days, Riyadh has issued nearly daily statements raising the stakes in its shock-and-awe battle with Moscow, first announcing huge price discounts and output.

The kingdom is now pledging to pump flat out for months to come, and prices are in free fall. Oil is now down over 45% since failed talks between members of the Opec+ alliance to further cut output and tackle the demand fallout from the virus outbreak.

“What we are seeing here is essentially the atomic bomb equivalent in the oil markets,” said Louise Dickson, an analyst at Rystad Energy. “With each day there seems to be yet another trap door lying beneath oil prices, and we expect to see prices continue to roil until a cost equilibrium is reached and production is shut in.”

Riyadh appears to be heading to a Darwinian survival of the fittest for the energy industry, in which the highest cost producers, including US shale companies and others working Brazil’s offshore fields, will suffer enormously. The Saudi ministry of energy “directed Saudi Aramco to continue to supply crude oil at a level of 12.3-million barrels a day over the coming months”, according to a statement.

Russia so far has suggested it’s prepared to absorb the pain, although for the first time on Wednesday the Kremlin said it would prefer higher prices. Yet, few in the oil market see either Moscow or Riyadh taking a U-turn.

Saudi Arabia “wants to keep the pressure high”, said UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo. “It seems to me they want to trigger so much pain to Russia and the other producers, to eventually have a new production deal at a later stage. That policy might create a lot damage in between.”

Brent futures declined 10% to settle at $24.88 a barrel, the lowest since 2003. West Texas Intermediate futures in New York fell 24% to settle at $20.37 a barrel, the lowest since February 2002. It had fallen almost 25% on March 9.

Oil is now cheaper than any time during the global financial crisis, when the world economy largely came to a halt for a few days. Demand is in free fall, with some traders saying it could drop by more than 10% compared with 2019.

In the physical market, the pain is enormous. The Mexican oil basket, which measures the price the country secures selling its crude overseas, fell to $18.78 a barrel on Monday. In Canada, the benchmark crude price for tar-sands producers, known as Western Canadian Select, plunged to $7.47 a barrel.

“This is new territory,” said Brian Kessens, portfolio manager at Tortoise. “It’s clear Russia wanted to impair US shale and E & companies are really going to suffer. The more we see aggressive rhetoric from Saudi Arabia and Russia, the weaker crude oil is going to get.”

The market is finding little help from global efforts to stem the economic fallout of the fast spreading coronavirus. The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced the restart of a financial crisis-era programme to stem the impact from the virus, but equities and bonds are continuing to drop.

Ruthless competition

The supply and demand shocks have hammered Wall Street’s outlook for oil. Goldman Sachs Group said consumption is down by 8-million barrels a day and cut its Brent forecast for the second quarter to $20 a barrel. Citi also lowered its bear-case forecast saying Brent could average $17 a barrel or lower in the second quarter, while Mizuho Securities warned prices could go negative as Russia and Saudi Arabia flood the market.

The rout amid ruthless competition between exporters has prompted Iraq to urge Opce and its allies to regroup for negotiations. Before Opec+ talks collapsed earlier in March, Iraq had routinely disregarded the supply cutbacks it had promised. Now the producer has asked the cartel to hold a meeting to consider steps for rebalancing the global oil market, according to a delegate.

“We just don’t know how far Russia and Saudi Arabia are willing to go,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management in Seattle. “Until there’s some kind of agreement, it’s hard to figure out where the bottom is.”

Bloomberg

US oil price falls to 17-year low

Travel and social lockdowns sparked by the coronavirus epidemic have knocked the outlook for oil demand
Markets
10 hours ago

Why the new oil war is different from the last three

This is Riyadh’s fourth price war, but this one is likely to be longer
Markets
12 hours ago

Saudi Aramco will still pay dividends, despite plunge in oil price

Low oil prices will crimp Aramco’s earnings and hurt Saudi Arabia’s finances — the country needs an oil price of $84 to balance the 2020 budget
Companies
2 days ago

Not all US shale oil producers hedged their bets for 2020

Shale producers use various methods to hedge production but 43% are not fully covered, and most hedged at $50 a barrel
World
3 days ago

