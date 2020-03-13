JSE on track for worst week in more than 21 years as virus spreads
The local bourse is down almost 15% so far this week and into its fourth day of losses
13 March 2020 - 11:52
The JSE was on track for its worst week in more than 21 years on Friday as concern about the spread of the coronavirus triggered a rapid sell-off in the global markets this week.
The local bourse is down almost 15% so far this week and into its fourth day of losses amid panic about the economic impact of the outbreak. The death toll has risen to more than 4,700 and 128,000 people have been infected, of which about 68,000 recovered, mostly in China.
