Oil prices plunge to lowest in more than four years

London — Oil prices lost as much as a third of their value on Monday in their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War as Saudi Arabia and Russia signalled they would hike output in a market already awash with crude after their three-year supply pact collapsed.

Despite sliding demand for crude due to the coronavirus, Riyadh made plans to ramp up output in April after Moscow balked at Opec's proposal last week for a further steep production cut. Saudi Arabia also cut its official crude selling price.

Russia, one of the world's top producers alongside Saudi Arabia and the US, also said it could lift output and that it could cope with low oil prices for six to 10 years.

Brent crude futures were down more than 27% at $35.5 a barrel by 1.40pm GMT, after earlier dropping by as much as 31% to $31.02, their lowest since February 12 2016.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell more than 27%, to $32.30 a barrel, after initially falling 33% to $27.34, also the lowest since February 12 2016.