Markets Rand at almost four-year low as virus outbreak sparks panic Global risk assets are being sold off sharply amid growing fears of a coronovirus pandemic BL PREMIUM

The rand extended its loses on Friday afternoon, as the markets once again battle with a global sell-off sparked by further outbreaks of coronavirus around the world.

The rand was only the third-worst performing currency among emerging-market currencies, but in intraday trade had reached R15.70/$ for the first time since June 2016.