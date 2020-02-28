Rand at almost four-year low as virus outbreak sparks panic
Global risk assets are being sold off sharply amid growing fears of a coronovirus pandemic
28 February 2020 - 12:44
The rand extended its loses on Friday afternoon, as the markets once again battle with a global sell-off sparked by further outbreaks of coronavirus around the world.
The rand was only the third-worst performing currency among emerging-market currencies, but in intraday trade had reached R15.70/$ for the first time since June 2016.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now