Oil set for biggest weekly fall in more than four years

Opec may be forced to make more output cuts as coronavirus stokes fears of slower demand

28 February 2020 - 08:34 Koustav Samanta
A pump jack operates in front of a drilling rig at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas on August 22 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018. REUTERS/NICK OXFORD
Singapore — Oil prices plunged to their lowest in more than a year on Friday, putting them on track for the biggest weekly decline in more than four years, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus stoked fears of slowing global demand.

Investors are increasingly worried the epidemic could turn into a pandemic, as the virus has spread beyond its epicentre in China to another 46 countries.

The most active Brent crude contract for May was down $1.37, or 2.7%, at $50.36 a barrel by 4.45am GMT, a 14-month low. The front-month April contract expires later on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.33, or 2.8%, to $45.76 per barrel. US crude has fallen about 14% for the week, the biggest weekly decline since May 2011.

New infections of the coronavirus reported around the world were now surpassing those in mainland China, where more than 2,700 people have died. A further 57 deaths have been recorded in other countries.

“Oil prices are moving tangentially to news flows around the deluge of secondary cluster outbreaks,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

The international benchmark Brent crude, which fell about 2% on Thursday, has shed about 13% this week, putting it on track for its steepest weekly decline since mid-January 2016.

“Brent crude under $50 a barrel will be a nightmare scenario for Opec and may well provoke a weekend response of some kind from the core grouping over the weekend, should Brent close under that level in New York tonight,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at brokerage Oanda.

Oil markets are hoping for steeper supply cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies including Russia, who have said they will take a responsible approach in the wake of the virus outbreak.

The producer group known as Opec+, which is reducing output by about 1.2-million barrels per day (bpd) to support prices, is due to meet in Vienna on March 5-6.

“At least a 1-million bpd cut for the second quarter strikes us as necessary to merely moderate inventory builds, and we confess to underestimating demand destruction over the last several weeks,” Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said.

Saudi Arabia, which said it would continue to engage with Russia regarding oil policy, is reducing crude supplies to China in March by at least 500,000 bpd due to slower refinery demand. 

Reuters

Oil prices slide further as threat posed by coronavirus intensifies

Goldman Sachs has reduced its 2020 oil demand growth forecast to 600,000 barrels per day from 1.2-million
1 day ago

Shell pushes ahead with deepwater drilling plan in Mexico

Company targets long-term projects while new government resists pressure to reopen oil and gas auctions
1 day ago

Oil steadies on Opec+ supply cut hopes and Libyan output loss

US crude inventories are expected to rise for fifth week, as Opec+ mulls further supply cut of 600,000 bpd
2 days ago

