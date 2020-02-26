News Leader
WATCH: How the rand remains under pressure amid virus outbreak
RMB’s Marc Viakovsky talks to Business Day TV about the pressure on the local currency
The rand remains under pressure as finance minister Tito Mboweni prepares what could be one of the most critical budget speeches in years.
The spread of the coronavirus outbreak adds to investors’ concern.
Marc Viakovsky from RMB joined Business Day TV to discuss what the local currency has had to face and what lies ahead.