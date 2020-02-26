Markets

News Leader

WATCH: How the rand remains under pressure amid virus outbreak

RMB’s Marc Viakovsky talks to Business Day TV about the pressure on the local currency

26 February 2020 - 09:51 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NIRUT

The rand remains under pressure as finance minister Tito Mboweni prepares what could be one of the most critical budget speeches in years.

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak adds to investors’ concern.

Marc Viakovsky from RMB joined Business Day TV to discuss what the local currency has had to face and what lies ahead.

