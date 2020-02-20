Markets Third day of gains on JSE as China rate cut aids sentiment The US Fed’s meeting minutes showed that the the coronavirus remains a risk to global growth BL PREMIUM

The JSE was higher on Thursday morning and in its third day of gains this week as news that China’s central bank had cut its lending rate aided market sentiment.

China reduced the lending rate as the country battles with the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 2,000, has fueled concern about the effect it could have on the world’s second largest economy.