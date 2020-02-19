Market data — February 19 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
With no support from his party to slash public wages or close failed SOEs, snips are the only way out for the finance minister
Edward Kieswetter says in court papers Zuma's tweet does not qualify as taxpayer consent according to the law
MPs will debate the president’s speech during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces
Avon Justine teams up with homegrown international designer to offer fashion accessories to broaden its appeal
Despite inflation coming in at 4.5% in January, it has been at or below the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target range since December 2018
Restricted access for Vodacom and MTN has helped Telkom move from fixed line to mobile telecoms
Confederation of British Industry, opposition parties and unions warn of staff shortages in sectors heavily reliant on foreign workers
Star batsman is back for Australia’s white ball engagements with SA over the next weeks
Is it our own fault for buying into the marketing madness?
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.