Market data - February 4 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Using the Government Employees Pension Fund to address Eskom’s woes has been dismissed by many experts, perhaps too quickly, writes Dominic Brown
Public protector, dogged by controversy, battles it out with the country's president in the high court
The former youth leader’s tensions with Helen Zille are well known, and Ntuli wants a party that ‘can win again’
Google’s parent company provides fourth-quarter revenue details for cloud services and YouTube for the first time
Withholding the company’s sales data will complicate life for industry forecasters and economists
Changes to force majeure clauses could make it more difficult for builders to claim for on-site disruptions
State-owned firm Botswana Oil issued a tender three years ago
No guarantee Khama Billiat, Itumeleng Khune and new signing Anthony Akumu will play against Royal Eagles
Sourced Wines offers noteworthy discoveries from small-scale producers
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.