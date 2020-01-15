WATCH: Stock picks — Adidas and Facebook

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Adidas as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Facebook.

Nair said: “I’m going with Adidas, the German footwear and athletic-wear producer. We have been holding this for a few years and it’s one that I think probably still has more legs.”

Verster said: “Also going for a big international stock, one of the biggest — Facebook. I have picked it before but where we’re right now, it is almost trading at a brand new high.”