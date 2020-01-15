Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Adidas and Facebook
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Jean Pierre Verster talk to Business Day TV
15 January 2020 - 10:40
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Adidas as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Facebook.
Nair said: “I’m going with Adidas, the German footwear and athletic-wear producer. We have been holding this for a few years and it’s one that I think probably still has more legs.”
Verster said: “Also going for a big international stock, one of the biggest — Facebook. I have picked it before but where we’re right now, it is almost trading at a brand new high.”
Listen to the full audio here: