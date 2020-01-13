Markets

JSE gains as US and China prepare to sign trade deal

China’s vice-premier Liu He is expected to travel to the US on Monday

13 January 2020 - 13:06 Lindiwe Tsobo
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE started the week firmer on Monday, tracking positive Asian markets ahead of the expected signing of a phase-one trade deal between the US and China this week.

China’s vice-premier Liu He is expected to travel to Washington on Monday, ahead of the possible signing of a phase one deal later this week.

This will mark progress in the protracted trade war between the two biggest economies.

Bloomberg reported that the deal would involve some tariff relief, increased Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods and changes to intellectual property and technology rules.

Meanwhile, Washington and Beijing have agreed to hold semi-annual talks aimed at resolving disputes and to push for reform.

The signing of the trade deal between the US and China was important for determining what the global economy, and markets, could look like in the next 18-24 months, London Capital Group head of research Jasper Lawler said in a note.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.75%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.11%.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.34% and the German DAX 30 was 0.18% higher.

Gold miners continued to feel some pressure on Monday morning, falling 0.37%. The platinum index was up 0.35% and the resources index 0.38%.

At 12.15pm, the JSE all share was up 0.31% to 57,660.9 points and the top 40 was up 0.37%. Banks had slipped 0.56%.

Gold was down 0.83% to $1,549.10/oz and platinum 0.86% to $967.63/oz. Brent crude was little changed at $64.94 a barrel.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

Rand weakens as focus shifts to US-China deal

The rand has been been battered by rising tension in the Middle East as well as load-shedding by Eskom
Markets
8 hours ago

JSE could take its lead from firmer Asian markets on Monday

Asian markets are up ahead of the possible signing of a US-China trade deal this week, but local gold miners could be under pressure
Markets
12 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold loses ground before US-China trade deal

Markets

Oil is hardly changed on easing US-Iran tension

Markets

Asian shares hit 19-month highs as focus turns to US-China trade deal

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.