WATCH: Stock pick — FirstRand

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

09 January 2020 - 10:06 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose FirstRand as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go for FirstRand, I know they have been horribly sold down, but they are unbundling a lot of value. It’s probably one to look at arefully if you haven’t, it remains a very well-run business and a very good portfolio of assets are in there, so investors might want to have a look at that.”

