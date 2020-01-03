Markets

US air strike wobbles rand amid global risk-off trading

The currency weakened almost 1.5% to levels last seen on December 19

03 January 2020 - 11:59 Odwa Mjo
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was on track for its first weekly drop in five weeks on Friday as rising tension in the Middle East placed more pressure on riskier assets. 

The rand weakened almost 1.5% to levels last seen on December 19 amid global risk-off as markets reacted to a US air strike that killed a top Iranian commander on Friday. 

The US confirmed that Iranian Maj-Gen Qassem Soleimani was killed during the attack in Baghdad earlier in the day.

Warnings from Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of “severe revenge” added to investor concern about the effect the escalating tension could have on geopolitics. 

At 10.53am, the rand had weakened 1.45% to R14.29/$, the biggest loss among emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg. It had also dropped 1.26% to R15.9373/€ and 1.17% to R18.7281/ £. The euro had weakened 0.18%  to $1.1153.

Gold was up 1.02% to $1,544.24/oz and platinum 0.57% to $987.53. Brent crude was up 3.29% to $68.4 a barrel. News of the air strike pushed up the price of Brent crude to levels last seen in September during intraday trade on Friday.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

JSE could open lower as Middle East tension weighs on markets

The US confirmed on Friday that a top Iranian military commander was killed in a US air strike in Baghdad earlier in the day
Markets
9 hours ago

Deadly US air strikes lift oil

Brent jumps to its highest since September after a US air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel
Markets
9 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold climbs to four-month high

Markets

Asian stocks erase early gains after US airstikes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.