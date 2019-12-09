Markets

JSE gains as investors await more trade-war developments

The markets will be closely watching the final meetings from the ECB and the US Federal Reserve later in the week

09 December 2019 - 11:39 Lindiwe Tsobo and Odwa Mjo
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE started the week on a positive note while investors await more news on the trade-war front.

China said on Monday that it hopes to reach a mutually beneficial trade deal with the US as soon as possible, Reuters reported. The latest comments from China come just days before the US is expected to impose a tariff hike on Chinese imports.

The markets will also be closely watching the final meetings from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve later in the week.

“Neither of these meetings is expected to yield an interest rate move, or even intensifying quantitative easing in the case of the ECB,” RMB analyst Siobhan Redford said.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were flat while Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.33%. 

At 10.50am, the JSE all share was up 0.13% to 55,381.2 points and the top 40 0.14%. Gold miners were down 0.97% while resources added 0.31%. 

Naspers said on Monday that Prosus had increased its offering for online takeaway service Just Eats. The Netherlands-based company increased its offering by 4.22% to 740 pence (R142.18) per share for each Just Eats share. Naspers was up 0.25% to R2060.29 and Prosus added 0.76% to R972.93.

Alexander Forbes added 0.99% to R5.10. The financial services company said on Monday that its headline earnings per share rose 42% to 27.2c in the six months to end-September.

TsoboL@businesslive.co.za

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Rand subdued ahead of data-heavy week

Consumer inflation for November is also due this week, with expectations that the headline figure will remain at October's 3.7%
Markets
4 hours ago

Wall Street rally lifts Asian shares, but weak Chinese data caps gains

US job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November as the health-care industry boosted hiring, in the strongest sign that its economy is in ...
Markets
6 hours ago

Related Articles

Oil dips after Chinese data shines a light on trade war effect

Markets

Gold holds steady amid worry about trade

Markets

