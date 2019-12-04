Market data — December 4 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The national carrier is almost gone, but a glimmer of hope remains
Dysfunctional municipalities are ‘relying too heavily on companies to fund infrastructure’
At total of 137 councillors elected the city's former finance member of the mayoral committee, Geoff Makhubo, mayor
Astral argued that it was a paid-up consumer of electricity, and should not be penalised for corruption prevalent in local municipalities
Business Day TV spoke to RMB currency trader Jan Sluis-Cremer about SA’s growth outlook
Google’s parent company needs Sundar Pichai to be a charismatic champion
The closing declaration sets out a focus on new technological and cyber threats, while for the first time mentioning China as a challenge and extending the defence alliance’s remit into space
Taiwanese is preparing for the Presidents Cup with the South African, non-playing vice-captains KJ Choi and Geoff Ogilvy, and five teammates
Gary Cotterell selects his favourite timepieces for every occasion, with something to fit every stocking
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.