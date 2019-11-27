JSE gains amid US-China trade-war developments

The JSE was in positive territory on Wednesday morning amid more positive news regarding the US-China trade war.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that negotiators from China and the US were close to sealing a phase-one trade deal. This follows comments by China that top negotiators from both countries held a phone conversation to discuss some of the crucial issues in the trade war.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.13% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.15% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 0.28%.

At 11.03am, the JSE all share was up 0.55% to 56,359.4 points and the top 40 0.63%. Resources were up 1.13% and gold miners 1.83%.

Nampak said on Wednesday that its trading profit fell 21% to R1.6bn in the year to end-September. Its share price was down 10% to R5.60.



Woolworths said on Wednesday that group sales increased 2.2% in the 20 weeks to November 17. The retailers share price was down 1.85% to R55.70.

Investment company Brait said on Wednesday that it plans to launch an equity capital raise of up to R5.6bn. Brait's share price dropped 13% to R14.30.

