Market data — November 26 2019

The leading business cycle indicator fell to 103.2 in September from 103.8 in August, according to data from the Reserve Bank
The proposed austerity programme could cut 0.16 of a percentage point from average annual growth and raise average unemployment 2.2 percentage points over the next decade
The ANC majority on justice committee overrules opposition parties’ objections to Kholeka Gcaleka despite Corruption Watch warning
The ANC MP is charged with corruption, but is co-operating with the process, with the ANC and DA both believing the law should take its course
The state-backed firm is to supply jabs that reduce the chances of children getting tuberculosis, measles and hepatitis B, among others
With only three more government bond auctions remaining in 2019, investors have found it hard to resist yields bettered only by Turkey, Nigeria and Lebanon among emerging-market peers
Sibanye-Stillwater's takeover of Lonmin and waning interest from the government pose a threat to training operation
Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ them to testify at the impeachment hearing, but it’s a ‘Democratic scam’
Errol Sweeney had no time for prima donnas and was unimpressed by big-name stars
The Wanted team know a sterling safari lodge when they see one. Here are two we recently reccied
